Despite lack of shortages, Christmas trees raise in price compared to last year

(KERO) — Christmas tree farms say that this year’s harvest looks good and they don’t expect shortages, but Christmas trees are still going to cost a lot more.

It’s because tree farms’ operating costs, from labor and raw materials to shipping trees to retailers, have also risen over the last year.

Just how much more will this Christmas cheer cost in 2022? The industry group Real Christmas Tree Board surveyed 55 wholesale growers of Christmas trees who account for about two-thirds of the nationwide supply in August. They found the majority of those surveyed expected to raise the prices they charge retailers by five percent to 15 percent compared to last year depending on the seller.