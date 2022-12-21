Digital services serve as potential last-minute holiday gifts

Watch Now
For those still scrambling to pull together last-minute holiday gifts, don't stress too much. There are still a few ways to make Christmas day meaningful.
When it comes to gift-giving, CNET Editorial Director Dan Ackerman says to opt for a digital gift, such as a TV or music streaming subscription.

"A lot of the digital subscription-based gifts you would get for people would be a subscription to a service either they already have or one that they want to get," said Ackerman. "Whether it's Netflix, or Hulu, or Xbox Game Pass. So things that are not physical, but you still get to use them month after month."

For those really down to the wire, Ackerman says they can always send a digital gift card for most major stores right to a loved one's email.

