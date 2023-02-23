Dole temporarily shuts down production after cyberattack

(KERO) — For those who may have had trouble finding pre-made salads at the grocery store lately, there is a reason.

Dole had to temporarily shut down production plants in North America two weeks ago due to a cyberattack. A source says it was a ransomware attack.

It's not known exactly how long production was halted.

Ransomware attacks have been targeting the food and agriculture sector in the last two years.

In 2021, the world's largest meat supplier, JBS Foods, had to close factories in the United States, Canada, and Australia before it paid hackers $11 million.

Companies that track such payments say ransomware revenue fell last year. It was down to $457 million from $766 million in 2021.