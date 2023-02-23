Watch Now
MoneyConsumer

Actions

Dole temporarily shuts down production after cyberattack

Nathan Bowe, Judy Corbett, Traci Lee
Ross Mantle
Judy Corbett (left), Nathan Bowe (center) and Traci Lee (right) help in setting up the Dole Fruit Bowls truck in Rockefeller Center in New York on Tuesday, June 28, 2011, for the launch of a nation wide road trip benefiting Feeding America. (Ross Mantle/ AP Images for Dole)
Nathan Bowe, Judy Corbett, Traci Lee
Posted at 1:11 PM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 16:11:34-05

(KERO) — For those who may have had trouble finding pre-made salads at the grocery store lately, there is a reason.

Dole had to temporarily shut down production plants in North America two weeks ago due to a cyberattack. A source says it was a ransomware attack.

It's not known exactly how long production was halted.

Ransomware attacks have been targeting the food and agriculture sector in the last two years.

In 2021, the world's largest meat supplier, JBS Foods, had to close factories in the United States, Canada, and Australia before it paid hackers $11 million.

Companies that track such payments say ransomware revenue fell last year. It was down to $457 million from $766 million in 2021.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Home and Garden Show

Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Home and Garden Show