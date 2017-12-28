Meijer says $75 off coupon on web is fake

Haze
Fake coupon is circulating on the web
It's the old adage: If something looks too good to be true, it probably is.
And that bears repeating in the case of a coupon for Meijer that's circulating on the web.
It offers $75 off on a purchase of $100 or more at Meijer through Dec. 31, but it's totally fake.
The store posted about the phony coupon on its Facebook page.
The non-profit Coupon Information Corporation , a retail fraud awareness group, keeps a running database of known fraudulent coupons on its website.
The C.I.C says:
Consumer expert Clark Howard also says check the source to see if a coupon is real:
At least three blasts rocked a nearby a Shiite cultural center Thursday morning in Kabul.
One helps run the country's Military Industry Department and has worked in aeronautics. The other is a top aide and former air force commander.
A bipartisan group in Congress is looking to roll back funding for the Palestinian Authority for paying terrorists' families.
Some speculate the amendment could extend Xi's time in office, or codify his anti-corruption efforts into one body.