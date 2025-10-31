Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
About 23ABC News KERO-TV Bakersfield

Actions

Why you aren’t seeing 23ABC on YouTube TV

streaming
file
streaming
Posted

Due to an ongoing contract impasse happening between ABC and YouTube TV, 23ABC is currently blacked out in your viewing area.

23ABC is an ABC affiliate owned by The E.W. Scripps Company. Scripps is not involved in the current contract negotiations between YouTube TV and ABC which is owned by Disney.

We understand it's frustrating when you can't access your local news, weather, or see your favorite sports teams on game day. However, there are alternative platforms where you can view our programming. You can access 23ABC via over-the-air with an antenna, or through Tablo, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Dish, and Spectrum.

To learn more, please visit https://keepmynetworks.com/

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Contact 23ABC News

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

10/30/2025

Mostly Clear

-° / 56°

3%

Friday

10/31/2025

Clear

79° / 55°

4%

Saturday

11/01/2025

Clear

80° / 55°

4%

Sunday

11/02/2025

Clear

79° / 55°

2%

Monday

11/03/2025

Partly Cloudy

81° / 54°

1%

Tuesday

11/04/2025

Clear

78° / 54°

1%

Wednesday

11/05/2025

Mostly Cloudy

75° / 55°

23%

Thursday

11/06/2025

Partly Cloudy

71° / 52°

12%