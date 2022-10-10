Electric vehicle company Rivian recalls majority of vehicles made

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — A warning for drivers: Rivian, the California-based electric vehicle company, is recalling nearly every single vehicle it has built as of Monday, October 10th.

According to paperwork filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 12,000 vehicles are included in the recall. The fix for these vehicles requires tightening a loose fastener in the vehicles' front suspension.

The recall involves all Rivian pick-up trucks, vans, and SUVs.

Customers who notice any unusual noises or vibrations from the front of their vehicles are advised to contact their Rivian dealer immediately.