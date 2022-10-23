Expect ads in your Uber app as company looks to increase revenue streams

(KERO) — Ride hailing giant Uber has created its own advertising unit and is introducing its own form of targeted digital ads based on where riders go. It's part of the company's effort to build new revenue streams.

Uber announced the advertising division launch, while simultaneously unveiling its new in-app “journey ads” service. The service allows marketers to place ads in the Uber app to reach a user at every part of their ride.

Customers will see ads when they check to see how far away their driver is, or follow the route of their trip. However, Uber says riders can opt out of targeted ads on the app.

The company's announcement follows a similar move by Lyft, which launched its own advertising business in August.