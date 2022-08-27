Ford raising price of electric Mustang

(KERO) — As the interest for electric vehicles spikes across the nation, Ford is raising the prices of its electric mustang before the new model gets delivered.

The 2023 Mustang Mach-E rear-wheel-drive base models will now be about 46 thousand dollars, which is about three thousand dollars more than last year's model.

The new models have additional features like advanced driver assistance technology, some also have an extended range battery pack. This would allow drivers to go about 290 miles before needing a charge.

Orders for the new models open on Tuesday.

