Watch Now
MoneyConsumer

Actions

Ford recalls 634,000 SUVs due to potential fire hazards

Ford Recall
Matt Rourke/AP
A Ford dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S., Friday, April 29, because they can roll away unexpectedly while shifted into park. The recall covers certain 2020 through 2022 Explorers with 2.3-liter engines, as well as 3-liter and 3.3-liter hybrids and the 3-liter ST. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Ford Recall
Posted at 7:38 AM, Nov 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-25 10:38:44-05

(KERO) — Ford Motor Company issued a recall of hundreds of thousands of SUVs due to a fire risk on Thursday, November 24th.

The company is recalling 634,000 Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs from model years 2020 through 2023. Ford says a cracked fuel injector can cause fuel or vapors to hit the hot engine and potentially ignite. The carmaker has received 20 reports of fires so far.

Owners are asked to take their vehicle to the dealer and get a free loaner vehicle while the fuel injectors are inspected and replaced if necessary.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BSO: Home for the Holidays

Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra Home for the Holidays Ticket Sweepstakes