Ford recalls 634,000 SUVs due to potential fire hazards

(KERO) — Ford Motor Company issued a recall of hundreds of thousands of SUVs due to a fire risk on Thursday, November 24th.

The company is recalling 634,000 Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs from model years 2020 through 2023. Ford says a cracked fuel injector can cause fuel or vapors to hit the hot engine and potentially ignite. The carmaker has received 20 reports of fires so far.

Owners are asked to take their vehicle to the dealer and get a free loaner vehicle while the fuel injectors are inspected and replaced if necessary.