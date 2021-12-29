Watch
GasBuddy: Gas prices to increase in 2022

You've probably noticed gas is getting cheaper but will that trend continue? GasBuddy doesn't think so. It's forecasting prices at the pump will go up next year.
Posted at 8:30 AM, Dec 29, 2021
(KERO) — You've probably noticed gas is getting cheaper but will that trend continue?

GasBuddy doesn't think so. It's forecasting prices at the pump will go up next year.

GasBuddy predicts the national average will rise to $3.41 dollars from this year's average of $3.02 dollars. They believe prices will peak in May at an average of $3.79.

The company is basing its forecast on low oil production from OPEC and refinery closures due to COVID. Although the federal government and many analysts are forecasting prices will continue to drop in 2022.

