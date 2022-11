(KERO) — Green Sprouts is recalling its stainless steel sippy cups and bottles because of the risk of lead poisoning.

The bottom base of the cups can break off, exposing lead. Lead is poisonous to all ages, but the metal is particularly harmful to children. It can cause a range of adverse health effects including developmental delays and learning disabilities.

The cups were sold at Whole Foods, Buy Buy Baby, Amazon, and Bed Bath & Beyond.