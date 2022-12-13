Watch Now
MoneyConsumer

Actions

High-profile prescription drugs hard to find this season

Doctor Prescription pill dr drugs medication
Storyblocks
Generic image
Doctor Prescription pill dr drugs medication
Posted at 12:45 PM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 15:45:15-05

(KERO) — Grocery stores aren't the only places dealing with empty shelves. Many Americans are also having trouble finding high-profile prescription drugs.

Among those hard-to-find medications is the antibiotic amoxicillin. Experts say shortages are common for a variety of reasons, including expense. However this time, some of these shortages are being caused by a significant recent rise in three viral illnesses: COVID-19, RSV, and the flu.

The Consumer Healthcare Products Association says drug-makers are working non-stop to fill the demand. The Food and Drug Administration also says it is keeping a close watch on the matter and will do what it can to help increase production.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

Hosted by Ryan Nelson