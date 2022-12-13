High-profile prescription drugs hard to find this season

(KERO) — Grocery stores aren't the only places dealing with empty shelves. Many Americans are also having trouble finding high-profile prescription drugs.

Among those hard-to-find medications is the antibiotic amoxicillin. Experts say shortages are common for a variety of reasons, including expense. However this time, some of these shortages are being caused by a significant recent rise in three viral illnesses: COVID-19, RSV, and the flu.

The Consumer Healthcare Products Association says drug-makers are working non-stop to fill the demand. The Food and Drug Administration also says it is keeping a close watch on the matter and will do what it can to help increase production.