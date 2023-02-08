Honda recalls over 114,000 vehicles due to faulty backup camera display

Honda is recalling more than 114,000 vehicles due to a backup camera display that might not work when the car is in reverse.

The recall involves 2018 to 2020 fit hatchbacks and 2019 to 2022 HRV SUVs. The malfunction is caused by a faulty audio system circuit. The issue only affects cars with an ignition key, not a push-button start.

Honda says it is aware of just over 200 warranty claims related to the issue, but no injuries. The automaker is asking owners of the affected cars to bring them to a dealership for a software update.

Honda will contact owners by mail beginning in mid-March.