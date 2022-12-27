It's not over yet: The post-Christmas shopping season is just getting started

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you couldn't find a bargain before the holiday weekend, there's good news. Retail experts say that the days after Christmas is another chance to get good shopping deals.

Stores want to get rid of unsold holiday items such as sweets and decorations, but also extra inventory that went unsold during the holiday shopping season. Experts say stores also want to finish the year strong, and will use end-of-season sales to do it.

Looking into post-holiday shopping trends, data from the National Retail Federation shows that 70 percent of holiday shoppers are planning to shop during the week after Christmas, and many will be taking advantage of holiday sales and promotions.

The NRF says 47 percent of shoppers head out to find bargains. The second biggest reason people flock to stores is to take advantage of gift cards they got for Christmas. Returning or exchanging gifts comes in third, and another big reason people shop after Christmas is to get out and do something with friends and family.

If you're thinking about returning or exchanging an unwanted present, be warned: Not all returns these days are simple. On top of monitoring returns, smart shopping expert Trae Bodge says fewer stores are offering free returns. More are charging shipping or restocking fees.

"Retailers are really trying to figure out how they can allow consumers to return, but also not have to shoulder all the expense," said Bodge.

To make your returns as stress-free as possible, check a company's deadline for returning items, what information you may have to provide at checkout, and buy from retailers that let you return items in person or through a third-party service.