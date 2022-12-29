Watch Now
Keurig Dr Pepper grows as company, gains on competition

Dr Pepper Snapple Keurig
Jim Cole/AP
FILE - This April 28, 2016, file photo shows bottles of Dr. Pepper on a store shelf at Quality Cash Market in Concord, N.H. Keurig is buying Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Inc. to create a beverage business with approximately $11 billion in annual sales, announced Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File)
Posted at 9:48 AM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 12:50:08-05

(KERO) — While the soda market continues to go flat as Americans cut back on bubbly beverages, one brand has continued to grow.

Keurig Doctor Pepper is America's third-largest soft drink maker and it is gaining on the competition. In fact, Doctor Pepper grew its dollar share by nine percent from 2003 to 2021.

According to Beverage Digest’s latest data, Coca-Cola controls about forty percent of the United States retail market. Pepsi is in second place with 29 percent, while Keurig Doctor Pepper now has a 25 percent share.

