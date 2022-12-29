Keurig Dr Pepper grows as company, gains on competition

(KERO) — While the soda market continues to go flat as Americans cut back on bubbly beverages, one brand has continued to grow.

Keurig Doctor Pepper is America's third-largest soft drink maker and it is gaining on the competition. In fact, Doctor Pepper grew its dollar share by nine percent from 2003 to 2021.

According to Beverage Digest’s latest data, Coca-Cola controls about forty percent of the United States retail market. Pepsi is in second place with 29 percent, while Keurig Doctor Pepper now has a 25 percent share.