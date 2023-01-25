Lawmakers ask for answers regarding rise in egg prices

(KERO) — Lawmakers want answers for the rising egg prices.

Rhode Island Senator Jack Reed wrote a letter to the Federal Trade Commission asking the agency to look into possible price gouging. The national average price for a dozen eggs reached $4.25 last month. That's up from less than $2 the previous year.

Trade groups say egg prices fluctuate according to commodity markets and they blame bird flu and inflation for causing the jump in prices.

The Federal Trade Commission did not respond to the calls for an investigation.