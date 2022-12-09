Watch Now
MoneyConsumer

Actions

Mortgage rates begin to dip, largest drop since 2008

Mortgage Rates
Michael Conroy/AP
FILE - A "sold" sign is posted on a home in Westfield, Ind., Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. U.S. long-term mortgage rates slipped this week while remaining at record-low levels. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reports, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate home loan eased to 2.77% from 2.79% last week. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
Mortgage Rates
Posted at 8:30 AM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 11:30:56-05

(KERO) — Mortgage rates keep falling but remain much higher than a year ago.

Freddie Mac says the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.33 percent. That's down from nearly 6.5 percent from last week and down around three-quarters of a percent from four weeks ago. The decline in rates over the last month has been the largest drop since 2008.

A spokesperson for Freddie Mac says lower rates have created no positive reaction among potential homebuyers. Mortgage rates a year ago stood at 3.1 percent.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

Hosted by Ryan Nelson