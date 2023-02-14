Nearly 500,000 'Silver Lining Cloud' Activity Gyms recalled

(KERO) — Nearly half a million children's activity gyms have been recalled due to a potential choking hazard.

The problem with the Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym made by Skip Hop lies within the cloud decoration that clips onto it. It has three raindrops that dangle from it by ribbons. Those raindrops can detach and then become choking hazards.

Skip Hop says consumers can fix the issue by cutting off the raindrops with a pair of scissors. They are encouraged to take a photo of the toy with the ribbons removed and send it to the company through its website. Customers who do that will receive a $10 gift card and a free shipping code for any other product.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, 472,850 Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gyms were sold in the U.S., while 23,280 were sold in Canada and 2,240 were sold in Mexico.

No injuries associated with the detached raindrops have been reported.