Sams Club lowers price of hotdog combo to $1.38

(KERO) — Memebership-only retail giant Sam's Club announced that it is lowering the price of its hotdog and drink combo on Wednesday, November 16th. The combo went from $1.50 to $1.38 before tax.

"We lowered the cost of our member favorite hotdog combo in our cafes from $1.50 to $1.38, hence the headline," said Sam's Cub via its official blog. "A dime and two pennies might not seem like much and we tend to agree – when it comes to one transaction on one hotdog combo. But there’s a bigger story at play here. This is a signal. It’s indicative of the journey we’re on – to make the Sam’s Club membership the most valuable subscription you have. And in this case, that means working it twelve cents at a time."