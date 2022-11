(KERO) — Experts believe this could be the last holiday season for Sears.

The department store chain was once the world's largest retailer but after emerging from bankruptcy, only a handful of stores are left. Sears shrank from almost 700 locations to less than two dozen in recent years.

Experts say unlike other department stores, Sears has struggled to compete with online rivals, whereas Macy's and Kohl's have made efforts to rebuild their businesses for the digital age.