Some holiday items will cost less this season due to misjudgment in demand

(KERO) — Good news from a major retailer for those who have not done their holiday shopping: Inflation is falling on some holiday merchandise. That's according to the CEO of Walmart, Doug McMillon.

Those who planned on buying toys, sporting goods, or apparel for loved ones might not have to spend too much. According to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, all three items are way below the 7 percent overall rate of inflation.

McMillon says there is still inflation in those areas but definitely not as much as in other categories. The reason? Retailers say they misjudged consumer demand and have excess inventory piled up.