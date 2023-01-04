Southwest Airlines has more delays, offers frequent flyer points

(KERO) — Southwest Airlines customers have been impacted by yet another set of flight delays.

The airline said it is back up and running after delays on Tues, Jan 3, pointing to issues with a third-party vendor IBM. Southwest claims IBM experienced a brief outage to the service that provides weather data before the airline dispatches flights. Representatives have not said how many flights were impacted by the delays, but did say the issue was "resolved quickly."

Meanwhile, Southwest is working to make amends with customers impacted by the airline's holiday meltdown. CEO Bob Jordan says Southwest will give impacted customers 25,000 frequent flyer points. The points will never expire and do not have blackout dates. They're available to each paid and ticketed customer whose flights were canceled or delayed more than three hours between Christmas Eve and Jan 2.

The airline says it is also working to process refunds and reimbursements and will help fliers get their lost luggage.