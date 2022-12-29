Starbucks changes rewards system, raises 'Stars' reward prices

(KERO) — Starbucks is changing its rewards program. Members will need to spend more to get free drinks and food starting Mon, Feb 13th.

Right now, members earn a free cup of coffee or tea, baked goods, or packaged snacks when they have 50 "Stars," the term for Starbucks' point system. Soon it will cost buyers at least 100 Stars for a free item.

A free latte, frappuccino, or hot breakfast item will cost 200 Stars instead of 150. Meanwhile, salads, lunch sandwiches, and protein boxes are going from 200 Stars to 300.

Members earn one Star for every dollar they spend using a credit card. They earn two Stars if they use a Starbucks card.