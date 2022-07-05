Toyota recalling thousands of 2022 Tundra trucks

(KERO) — Toyota is recalling thousands of its newest trucks.

The automaker says certain nuts on its re-designed 2022 Tundra pickup trucks can loosen over time and this can increase the risk of a crash.

Toyota dealers will inspect, retighten or replace the parts for free and vehicle owners will be notified by the end of the month.

You can also check if your vehicle is affected by visiting the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website and enter your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).