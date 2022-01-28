Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
Yes please
Not now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Live
Watch
Alerts
Live
Watch
0
Close
x
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
Local News
News
California News
National News
World News
Business
COVID-19
Crime
Education
Politics
Weather
School Closings & Delays
Weather Radar
Daily Forecast
Weather Alerts
Hourly Forecast
Sports
Bakersfield Condors
'Runners Recap
Friday Night Live
Entertainment
Health
Lifestyle
Traffic
Gas Prices
About 23ABC
Newstips
Staff Bios
CONTACT 23ABC NEWS
TV Listings
Advertise
23ABC Jobs
Support
How To Watch KERO
SPECIAL SECTIONS
23ABC In-Depth
23ABC Morning Show
Positively 23ABC
A Veteran's Voice
California Drought
Community Connection
COVID-19
Don't Waste Your Money
Environment
Foodie Friday
Growing Your Garden
Kern Back In Business
Kern's Homeless Crisis
Kern's Kindness
Kern Living
Missing Persons
Newsy
Science Sundays
Two Americas
Wildfires
SPECIAL FEATURES
23ABC Mobile App
Bakersfield Baby Shower
Contests
California Lottery Results
Money
Shop Smart
COVID-19 Tracker
Gas Prices
Homicide Tracker
LIVE Video
School Closings & Delays
TV Listings
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
Local
State
National
World
Business
Crime
Economy
Education
Entertainment
Health
Lifestyle
Politics
Quick links...
Local
State
National
World
Business
Crime
Economy
Education
Entertainment
Health
Lifestyle
Politics
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Economy
Consumer
Kia recalls more than 400K vehicles over air bag concerns
Scripps National
1:43 PM, Jan 28, 2022
Economy
After huge pandemic losses, governments see rapid rebound
Associated Press
1:39 PM, Jan 28, 2022
Economy
More companies planning to hire in 2022 than they did in 2021
Scripps National
1:12 PM, Jan 28, 2022
Economy
Key inflation gauge hits historic high
The Associated Press & Scripps National
11:59 AM, Jan 28, 2022
Economy
What encouraging GDP growth means for inflation
Joe St. George
11:23 AM, Jan 27, 2022
Economy
US economy grew 5.7% in 2021 in recession rebound
The Associated Press & Scripps National
6:05 AM, Jan 27, 2022
Economy
Long-term unemployed workers are starting to find new jobs
Chris Conte
1:47 PM, Jan 26, 2022
Economy
New US home sales jump
The Associated Press & Scripps National
11:42 AM, Jan 26, 2022
Economy
Fed it will raise key interest rate in March
The Associated Press & Scripps National
6:21 AM, Jan 26, 2022
Business
Senate committee approves bill limiting Big Tech's power
Joseph Peters
12:41 PM, Jan 21, 2022
News Literacy Project: Join the Movement