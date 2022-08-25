Gas prices still high but dropping slowly, Bakersfield average falls seven cents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Despite having some of the highest gas prices in the nation, California's average gas price is going down. According to Triple-A's Auto Club Weekend Gas Watch, gas prices statewide have dropped three cents on average during the past week and were slowly dropping the month prior.

As of August 25th, Bakersfield gas prices have dropped seven cents from what they were one week prior. Compared to the previous month, prices have been lowered by an average of 55 cents. Other California cities with decreased gas prices include Los Angeles, San Diego, and Ventura, all of which have dropped four cents in their average gas price.

Lowering prices does not mean low prices, however.

“Average gas prices are still 60 cents a gallon higher than their all-time records prior to this year, so it’s unlikely they will drop below previous historic levels unless we see pump price drops start accelerating again,” said Doug Shupe, a spokesperson for Triple-A. “The cheapest gas prices in Southern California today are in the $4.60-$4.70 range."

Compared to last year, gas prices in Bakersfield have risen over a dollar, with the average price currently sitting at $5.39. Similar circumstances surround other California cities such as Riverside, which is still 88 cents above last year's average despite prices dropping.