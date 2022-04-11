Watch
Gas prices drop slightly, remain higher than last year

Down ten cents from two weeks ago
File image of $5 gas prices at a Fastrip gas station in Bakersfield, Calif.
Posted at 11:33 AM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 14:33:49-04

(KERO) — Some good news for drivers. At least a little bit. The price at the pump dropped slightly, for now.

The Lundberg Survey found the national average for a gallon of unleaded gas was $4.27.

That's down ten cents from two weeks ago but remains more than $1.30 higher than the same time last year.

The highest price in the country is in Los Angeles.

Despite that, Governor Gavin Newsom and state leaders took off on spring break without agreeing on how they will provide 39 million residents with some relief.

