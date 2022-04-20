Gas prices on the rise after falling slightly

(KERO) — It may not be a good idea to count on cheap gas for your summer travels. Prices at the pump are on the rise again.

Gas prices had been falling slowly over the past several weeks after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent them spiking last month. But now they're creeping up again.

The average national price for a gallon of gas bottomed out at $4.07 cents last week. It had risen three cents by Tuesday.

Experts warn uncertainty in Ukraine and typical price increases seen during the summer driving season could continue to put upward pressure on fuel prices. But they also point out the oil market is volatile and prices can move sharply and quickly in either direction.