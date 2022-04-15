Gas prices drop to below $5 at one Bakersfield gas station

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A new report from AAA shows that gas prices are still falling but slowly with some local gas stations even seeing prices below five dollars a gallon.

The auto club says that increased imports and local supplies of gasoline combined with lower demand are helping to push down prices.

The average price for self-serve regular gasoline in California is $5.72 a gallon, which is nine cents lower than last week. The average national price is $4.07, which is eight cents lower than a week ago.

In Bakersfield, the average is $5.80.

According to GasBuddy the cheapest gas in Bakersfield is at the Varsity gas station on 2023 Baker Street at $4.97 a gallon.