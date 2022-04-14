Watch
Retail sales rise 0.5% in March amid soaring inflation

Nam Y. Huh/AP
FILE - A customer wears a mask as she waits to get a receipt at a register in Target store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Sunday, May 23, 2021. Retail sales rose modestly in March 2022, but higher prices for food, gasoline and other basics took a big share of their wallet. Retail sales increased 0.5% after registering a revised 0.8% jump from January to February. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Posted at 2:41 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 17:41:36-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Retail sales rose modestly in March, but higher prices for food, gasoline and other basics took a big share of consumers' wallets.

Retail sales increased 0.5% after registering a revised 0.8% increase from January to February.

Spending has been fueled by wage gains, solid hiring and more money in banking accounts. January’s increase of 4.9% was the biggest jump in spending since March 2021, when American households received a final federal stimulus check of $1,400.

Excluding an 8.9% increase at gas stations, overall retail sales were actually down 0.3% last month, the U.S. Commerce Department reported Thursday.

