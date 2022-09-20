At-risk juvenile missing from Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community's assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.

Neisy Salazar was last seen on September 17th, 2022 in the 1600 block of Lotus Lane. Salazar is considered at-risk due to being a first time runaway.

Salazar is described as a Hispanic female, 14 years of age, 5 feet 4 inches tall and 130 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Salazar's whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.