BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a missing teen.

Anuar Gonzalez was last seen on Monday at around 4:30 p.m. at the Walgreens on Buena Vista Rd in Bakersfield. The 16-year-old is described as a Hispanic male, standing 5'10" and weighing about 180 lbs. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with any information about his location is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 326-3846.