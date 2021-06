The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a missing 14-year-old, who's considered at-risk due to his age.

BPD says Jesse Addington was last seen at about 6:30 Monday night in the area of Calloway Drive and Brimhall Road.

Addington is white, 5-foot-10, 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black and white striped shorts and black Raiders hat.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.