Dreyer’s announces layoffs, temporary shutdowns in Bakersfield

Posted at 10:17 AM, Sep 28, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, Inc. has announced in a letter to Bakersfield Mayor Karen Got that they will temporarily shut down portions of its plant located in the city. The shutdown will result in the layoff of over 900 employees.

The first temporary shutdown is slated to begin on November 23rd and last for 14 days with operations resuming on December 2nd. A second shutdown will take place on December 24th and last until January 2, 2023.

The majority of those affected are machine, production, and key operators. Others affected include supervisors, mix room operators, and various production employees. A full list of those affected is below.

The company did not provide a reason for the shutdowns.

Bakersfield WARN Notice Sent to Local Govt Official

