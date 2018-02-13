Taft man arrested after chasing woman with large kitchen knife

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Taft Police arrested a man Saturday for assault with a deadly weapon after police said he chased a woman down a sidewalk with a large knife.

Officials said it happened in the 500 block of Kern Street near Highway 33 on Saturday around 8 p.m.

Police said a 19-year-old woman was walking when the suspect, Robert Chavez III, 36, of Taft, approached her from behind and told her to stop.

Officials said the woman ignored him at first, but the suspect followed her and when she looked back she saw the suspect with a large knife.

The victim ran and Chavez followed, but then stopped.

The victim called police and officers were able to detain Chavez at gunpoint.

Police found Chavez in possession of a 13-inch long kitchen knife and a 23-inch machete.

Chavez was booked into the Kern County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon, exhibiting a deadly weapon other than a firearm, and public intoxication.

He is currently being held on $32,500 bail and is expected in court on Wednesday.