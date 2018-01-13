What's Happening: fun events around Kern County on Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Health and Fitness Expo:

The health and fitness expo happening today from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. will focus on women and children who have questions about living a healthy life.

Local health and fitness professionals will be onsite, as well as vendors providing free medical testing.

The expo is at Total Woman Fitzone.

Relay for Life Kick-off event:

Although the 27th annual relay for life is a few months away, 2018 teams are getting a jump start on the fun.

A relay kick-off celebration is taking place in Southwest Bakersfield at the Park at Riverwalk until 1 p.m.

All past, current and future team members are invited to attend.

Repair Cafe:

A repair cafe is being held today that might help repair some broken items laying around your home.

You can bring appliances, computers, furniture, and other items to Valley Bible Fellowship from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to be repaired with the help of volunteers. For more info visit the Repair Cafe website.

Little Feet Repeats:

If you're looking to save a little cash while shopping for your kids, the Little Feet Repeats semi-annual consignment sale is happening at the Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gently used children's clothing, toys and maternity items will be for sale in Harvest Hall.

The event will also be happening tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Make-up pop-up:

If you like make-up and a good sale, this one's for you.

A make-up pop-up event at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel on California Avenue will be happening until tomorrow.

The blow-out sale of nail polishes, brushes, shadows and other beauty products runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

