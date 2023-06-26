Amber Alert: Mother and infant abducted out of Lancaster, suspect driving silver Buick Lucerne

LANCASTER, Calif. (KERO) — An Amber Alert has been issued for an infant that was allegedly abducted out of Lancaster. According to the alert, at about 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, Itzel Sanchez was abducted along with her mother.

Itzel Sanchez is a 2-month-old Hispanic female, with brown hair and eyes. The second victim, Itzel's mother, Sabrina Sanchez, is a 31-year-old white female standing 5' 2" tall and weighing about 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She's believed to be wearing a red and black dress, pink shorts, and a black shirt.

The suspect, Efrain Sanchez Jimenez is a 25-year-old Hispanic man standing 5' 8" and weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Sanchez Jimenez is believed to be wearing a white tank top and silver shorts. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Sanchez Jimenez was driving a 2007 silver Buick Lucerne with a Colorado license plate number AUIX94.

Call 9-1-1 if you see them or the suspect's vehicle