Watch Now
NewsMissing Persons

Actions

Amber Alert: Mother and infant abducted out of Lancaster, suspect driving silver Buick Lucerne

The suspect, Efrain Sanchez Jimenez is a 25-year-old Hispanic man standing 5' 8" and weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
An Amber Alert has been issued for an infant that was allegedly abducted out of Lancaster. According to the alert, at about 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, Itzel Sanchez was abducted along with her mother.
Amber Alert, June 2023
Posted at 8:15 AM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 11:25:19-04

LANCASTER, Calif. (KERO) — An Amber Alert has been issued for an infant that was allegedly abducted out of Lancaster. According to the alert, at about 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, Itzel Sanchez was abducted along with her mother.

Itzel Sanchez is a 2-month-old Hispanic female, with brown hair and eyes. The second victim, Itzel's mother, Sabrina Sanchez, is a 31-year-old white female standing 5' 2" tall and weighing about 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She's believed to be wearing a red and black dress, pink shorts, and a black shirt.

The suspect, Efrain Sanchez Jimenez is a 25-year-old Hispanic man standing 5' 8" and weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Sanchez Jimenez is believed to be wearing a white tank top and silver shorts. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Sanchez Jimenez was driving a 2007 silver Buick Lucerne with a Colorado license plate number AUIX94.

Call 9-1-1 if you see them or the suspect's vehicle

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

State of California Missing Person Database