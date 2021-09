BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding an at-risk missing man.

William Hesse, 77, was last seen about 7 p.m. on Sept. 14th in the 2200 block Truxtun Avenue. Hesse is considered at risk due to his age. Hesse is described as 5’11” tall, 180 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes, last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt, dark grey sweatpants, and red shoes.

Anyone with information should call the BPD at 661-327-7111.