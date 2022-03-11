Watch
Bakersfield Police Department is looking for missing Antonio Jaracuaro

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating missing man, Antonio Jaracuaro.
Posted at 9:51 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 00:51:39-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating missing man, Antonio Jaracuaro.

The 37-year-old man was last seen in Bakersfield on March 4, 2022. He is considered at risk due to suspicious circumstances.

He is described as standing 5' 7" and weighing 140 lbs. He has black hair, brown eyes, wears glasses and has a tattoo on his chest saying 'JESSE'.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

