Bakersfield Police Department needs help searching for missing man

Ralph Aguilera
Ralph Aguilera
Posted at 3:42 PM, May 10, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community for help in finding missing Ralph Aguilera. He’s at risk due to health issues.

Aguilera was last seen on Oregon Street on April 28 around 11:30 a.m.

He is described as a 29-year-old Hispanic man, standing 6 foot 2 inches, 275 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, with a mole on his neck, and was seen wearing a black hat, red sweater, and blue jeans.

Aguilera was last seen driving a red 2021 Jeep SUV, with California license plate 8XAE147.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD at (661) 327-7111.

