BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help in finding a missing at-risk elderly man.

Jose Guadalupe Rivera was last seen on May 26th. He is considered at risk due to medical conditions.

Rivera is described as a Hispanic man, 72 years old, standing 5’10” tall. He weighs 155 pounds and hasgray hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.