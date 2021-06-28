Bakersfield Police Department locate woman who disappeared under "suspicious circumstances"

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — UPDATE: On June 28, 2021, at about 8:20 AM, Bakersfield Police Department officers were continuing their search for Mayorquin, and ultimately located her unharmed in the 5200 block of Olive Tree Court.

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a missing at-risk adult.

According to the BPD, 36-year-old Gladis Mayorquin was last seen on June 25, 2021, in the 4400 block of Columbus Street. She is described as 5' 3" tall weighing about 150 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She is missing under what BPD describes as "suspicious circumstances."

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.