Bakersfield Police looking for missing juvenile in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is on the lookout for a 17-year-old boy last seen on Monday.

According to the department Christian Bell was last seen at 10 p.m. at the Subway on Panama Lane. He's considered at risk due to never running away before.

He's described as a white male that's 17 years old. He is 5'6" tall and weighs 115 pounds.

He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a grey tank top and black shorts.

If you've seen him or have any information your asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 326-7111.