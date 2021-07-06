Bakersfield Police searching for at-risk adult

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO() — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing adult who is considered at risk due to medical conditions.

Twenty-four-year-old Brian David Soriano was last seen on July 4th at about 2 p.m. in the 5300 block of White Pine Way. He is described as a Hispanic male standing 5’ 6” and weighing about 140 lbs. He has brown eyes, and black short hair. He was last seen wearing a black and white checkered Pendleton, light blue jeans, white and black high-top Vans.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.