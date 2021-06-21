Bakersfield Police searching for missing teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community's help in locating a missing teen.

Serenity Barclay was last seen on June 14th at approximately 4:00 p.m., in the 8900 block of Versailles Drive. She is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away.

Barclay is a 17-year-old Black female standing 5’ tall and weighing about 115 pounds. She has medium-length curly hair with blonde tips, brown eyes, and piercings in both nostrils, She was last seen wearing a gray tank top, butterfly pajama bottoms, and Champion sandals.

Anyone with information regarding Barclay’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.