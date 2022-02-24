Watch
Bakersfield Police seek help finding missing woman who might be at-risk

Bakersfield Police Department
Marta Alicia-Mendez
Posted at 7:31 AM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 10:31:23-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help finding a woman who might be at-risk and went missing Feb. 23rd.

Marta Alicia-Mendez was last seen at about 4 p.m. Feb. 23rd, 2022, in the 3800 block of Stokes Avenue. Alicia-Mendez may be at-risk due to an undiagnosed cognitive issue.

She is described as a Hispanic woman, 73-years-old, 5-foot tall, weighing about145 pounds with short burgundy hair and brown eyes. Alicia-Mendez was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants.

She was last seen in a red 2008 Nissan Rogue with a Utah license plate of G432MW.

Anyone with information regarding Alicia-Mendez’s whereabouts should call BPD at 661-327-7111.

