Bakersfield police seek help finding Thomas Lee

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department needs the community's help in locating an at-risk missing man.

93-year-old Thomas Lee was last seen in the 7,000 block of Elkhorn Street at 9:50 a.m. Monday.

Police describe him as an Asian man, five-feet-five-inches tall, weighing 100 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black-and-white shirt with stripes and light blue athletic pants.

Anyone with information on where he might be, call BPD at 661-327-7111.