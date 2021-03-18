Menu

Watch
NewsMissing Persons

Actions

BPD asking for community's assistance in locating missing teen Juan Jimenez

He was last seen March 12
items.[0].image.alt
BPD
_Juan Jimenez.png
Posted at 9:18 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 11:55:45-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

Juan Jimenez was last seen on March 12, at 7 p.m. in the 3300 block of Tori Lorene Avenue.

Jimenez is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away. Jimenez is described as a Hispanic male, 15 years of age, 5’10”, 140 pounds, black curly hair, brown eyes, small scar on the right side of his nose, and last seen wearing a black “Hollister” shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots.

Anyone with information regarding Jimenez’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

State of California Missing Person Database