BPD asking for community's assistance in locating missing teen Juan Jimenez

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

Juan Jimenez was last seen on March 12, at 7 p.m. in the 3300 block of Tori Lorene Avenue.

Jimenez is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away. Jimenez is described as a Hispanic male, 15 years of age, 5’10”, 140 pounds, black curly hair, brown eyes, small scar on the right side of his nose, and last seen wearing a black “Hollister” shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots.

Anyone with information regarding Jimenez’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.