BPD is asking for the community's help in finding an at-risk missing person

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help in finding Justin Daniel Root, an at-risk missing person.

Root was last seen around 9 p.m. April 3 in the 5000 block of Belle Terrace.

He is considered at-risk due to comments he made before leaving his residence.

Root is described as a white 35-year-old man, 5'07", 160 lbs, has brown eyes and short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and a silver chain.

Anyone who has information is asked to call BPD at (661) - 327-7111