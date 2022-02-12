Watch
BPD is looking for missing 13-year-old girl, Stephanie Lopez

Posted at 10:03 PM, Feb 11, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help in finding Stephanie Lopez.

Stephanie Lopez, 13, was last seen on Ridgemoor Avenue on Feb. 11, 2022. Lopez is considered at risk due to it being her first time as a runaway.

Lopez is described as a Hispanic girl, 5-foot tall, weighing about 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Lopez was last seen wearing a black shirt with a black beanie with “cookies” written in blue letters and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

